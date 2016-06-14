Gregory Fraser to Receive the James Dickey Prize for Poetry

We are delighted to announce Gregory Fraser as this year’s winner of the James Dickey Prize for Poetry. His poems will be published in the Volume 18, number 1 issue of Five Points, and he will receive $1000.

Gregory Fraser is the author of three poetry collections: Strange Pietà, Answering the Ruins, and Designed for Flight. He is also the co-author, with Chad Davidson, of the workshop textbook Writing Poetry and the critical writing textbook Analyze Anything. His poetry has appeared in journals including The Paris Review, The Southern Review, and The Gettysburg Review. He is the recipient of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. Fraser serves as professor of English at the University of West Georgia.