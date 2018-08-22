Announcing George Kalogeris as the Winner of our James Dickey Prize for Poetry

We are delighted to announce George Kalogeris as this year’s winner of the James Dickey Prize for Poetry. His poems will be published in the Volume 19, number 2 issue of Five Points, and he will receive $1000.

George Kalogeris is the author of a book of paired poems in translation, Dialogos (Antilever, 2012) and of a book of poems based on the notebooks of Albert Camus, Camus: Carnets (Pressed Wafer, 2006). His poems and translations were anthologized in Joining Music with Reason, chosen by Christopher Ricks (Waywiser, 2010). His most recent book of poems, Guide to Greece, is forthcoming from Louisiana State University Press in 2019. He teaches English Literature and Classics in Translation at Suffolk University.