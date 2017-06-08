Announcing Katie E. Pryor as the Winner of the 2017 James Dickey Prize for Poetry

We are delighted to announce Katie E. Pryor as this year’s winner of the James Dickey Prize for Poetry. Her poems will be published in the Volume 18, number 3 issue of Five Points, and she will receive $1000.

Katie E. Pryor is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and she is currently a candidate for an MFA in Poetry at Bennington College. She received her BA in Spanish and her work has appeared in The Rio Review and Prairie Schooner. She was recently recognized with a 2017 fall fellowship at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts. The James Dickey Prize for Poetry is her first major publication. She lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, works part-time as a Finance Assistant for the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, and hosts the monthly reading series Everything is Bigger.