Announcing Laure-Anne Bosselaar as the Winner of our James Dickey Prize for Poetry

We are delighted to announce Laure-Anne Bosselaar as this year’s winner of the James Dickey Prize for Poetry. Her work will be published in the Vol. 20, no. 3 issue of Five Points, and she will receive $1000.

She is the author of The Hour Between Dog and Wolf, of Small Gods of Grief, which won the Isabella Gardner Prize for Poetry, and of A New Hunger selected as a Notable Book by the American Library Association. With her husband Kurt Brown, she translated a book by Flemish poet, Herman de Coninck: The Plural of Happiness. The recipient of a Pushcart Prize, and the editor of four anthologies, she taught at Emerson College, Sarah Lawrence College, UCSB, and is a member of the core faculty at the Solstice Low Residency MFA in Creative Writing Program. Her fourth book, These Many Rooms, came out from Four Way Books in 2019. She is also the Poet Laureate of Santa Barbara.