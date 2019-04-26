Connecting with Homesick by Heather Sellers

Imagine a summer in the Big Apple, Manhattan to be specific.

Except your father dies, and three months that were meant to be as bright as the sun, have become much more complex. In just three succinct stanzas, Heather Sellers walks the reader through what it was like to live this bittersweet moment.

It made me think of my time in New York just a year ago:

The plan was to come to New York for the first time and ring in my 21st birthday, sounds like perfection, right? Depends on whom you travel with:

The trip was not quite as expected and yet was, in fact, something I needed to develop my character. I found myself exponentially more homesick for the good ol’ ATL than I expected; in all honesty, I’ve never been the same since that trip.

In Heather Sellers’ poem, she utilizes the characteristics of the apartment and her home in ways that make the reader feel as if they are standing in the center of her perspective.

My favorite part of this poem is her juxtaposition of the colors black and white at the first and last stanza of the poem:

“three dresses — black

cotton, linen, knit[…]

white walls, one desk,”

These simple lines become tokens of her grief and solidarity with a couple of adjectives; I commend Ms. Seller for her decisions.

I would highly recommend checking out “Homesick” by Heather Sellers, if you’d like to feel a slice of the city from a unique and succinct perspective,

It can be found in Vol. 17 No. 1 of Five Points A Journal of Literature & Art.

