Nikky Finney on Mentorship and Permission

grew up in an environment that wasn’t focused on developing writers. She recalls a small Southern town in South Carolina with “no writers” and a school that certainly didn’t focus on teaching her about women writers, although she does suspect there were some writers living in town that she didn’t know about. Finney may not have had a focus on these women in school, but she discovered her mentors at home in the form of the Negro Digest, Essence, and other magazines. They were her introduction to the wider community of black women writers, including poets like Nikki Giovanni and Gwendolyn Brooks as well as lineage of black women writers that extended to the Harlem Renaissance. According to Finney, they were her models in success, success that she needed to reach with her own individual path: “I would not be a writer were it not for the black women models that I discovered, found, that were given to me, that I heard about, that I studied, that I attached myself to. I would not be a writer had they not been there.”