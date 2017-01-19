Put Us on Your #AWP 2017 Dance Card!

from THE DEN

Join us for readings from the Five Points Flash Fiction issue, edited by Josh Russell, featuring:

Kim Chinquee

Michael Griffith

Michael Martone

Christopher Merkner

Pamela Painter

Matt Sailor

New South readers: TBA.

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Mr. Henry’s

601 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, District of Columbia 20003

http://www.mrhenrysdc.com/

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., New South readings begin at 5:15 p.m. & Five Points readings begin at 6:00p.m.

Music by The Skylarks & Truck Farmers begins at 7:00p.m.

FREE ADMISSION! FREE COPIES OF FIVE POINTS AND NEW SOUTH TO THE FIRST 25 ATTENDESS! FREE NAME TAGS TO ALL!