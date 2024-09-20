Join us for a reading by Tayari Jones, recipient of the Five Points 2024 Paul Bowles Prize!

We are delighted to announce that we will be hosting a reading by Tayari Jones, winner of the Five Points 2024 Paul Bowles Award, at GSU on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00pm in the Department of English’s Troy Moore Library, located on the 23rd floor of 25 Park Place, in the heart of GSU’s downtown Atlanta campus. Books will be available for purchase. The reading is free and open to the general public.

New York Times best-selling author Tayari Jones is the author of four novels, most recently An American Marriage, selected for Oprah’s Book Club as well as Barack Obama’s summer reading list and his year-end roundup. The novel was awarded the Women’s Prize for Fiction (formerly known as the Orange Prize), Aspen Words Prize and an NAACP Image Award. It has been published in two dozen countries. Jones is a graduate of Spelman College, University of Iowa, and Arizona State University. She is an Andrew D. White Professor-at-Large at Cornell University and the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Creative Writing at Emory University.

Author photo by Nina Subin