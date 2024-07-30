The James Dickey Prize for Poetry

We are pleased to announce that Rebecca Foust has been awarded the Five Points 2024–2025 James Dickey Prize for Poetry. Her work will be published in Vol. 23, no. 2, and she will receive $1000.

Rebecca Foust’s fourth book, Only (Four Way Books 2022), earned a starred review from Publishers Weekly and was recently reviewed by Mark Jarmon in The Hudson Review. Her recent poems, in journals including Narrative, POETRY, Ploughshares, and Southern Review, won the New Ohio Review prize and were runner-up for the Missouri Review Editors’ Prize, both in 2023. Past recognitions include the James Hearst, Pablo Neruda, and Poetry International prizes, fellowships from the Frost Place, Hedgebrook, MacDowell, and Sewanee Writers’ Conference, and a Marin County Poet Laureateship where Rebecca’s program, “Poetry as Sanctuary,” featured readings by local immigrant poets.