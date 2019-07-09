from THE DEN

Announcing Kathy Nelson as the Winner of our James Dickey Prize for Poetry

by Megan Sexton  ·  July 09, 2019

We are delighted to announce Kathy Nelson as this year’s winner of the James Dickey Prize for Poetry. Her work will be published in the Vol. 20, no. 1 issue of Five Points, and she will receive $1000.

Kathy Nelson is the author of two chapbooks―Cattails (Main Street Rag, 2013) and Whose Names Have Slipped Away (Finishing Line Press, 2016). Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Asheville Poetry Review, The Cortland Review, Tar River Poetry, Broad River Review, Southern Poetry ReviewU.S. 1 Worksheets, as well as in The Practicing Poet (Terrapin Books, 2018), and other print and online journals. She is retired from careers in teaching and hospice chaplaincy and lives with her husband in the mountains of western North Carolina. Visit her at: kathynelsonpoet.com.

POSTED IN: Blog

