Home » Blog » Join Us for the Launch of Joshua Harmon’s Outtakes, B-Sides, and Demos

Join Us for the Launch of Joshua Harmon’s Outtakes, B-Sides, and Demos

On Friday, April 12, please join us to celebrate the publication of the first Five Points Editions title: Joshua Harmon’s Outtakes, B-Sides, and Demos. Joshua Harmon will read from the chapbook, and The Skylarks will perform some of the songs from the essays!

Outtakes, B-Sides, and Demos is a chapbook of creative nonfiction that combines autobiography, cultural criticism, and music writing. Harmon’s playlist includes New Order, Led Zeppelin, Brian Eno, Public Image Limited, and others.

Joshua Harmon is the author of the essay collection The Annotated Mixtape, the novel Quinnehtukqut, the short story collection History of Cold Seasons, and the poetry collections Le Spleen de Poughkeepsie and Scape. He lives in western Massachusettes.

Venue: Kavarna, 707 B East Lake Dr., Decatur, GA 30030.