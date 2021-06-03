Announcing Benjamin Gucciardi as the winner of the 2020–2021 James Dickey Poetry Prize

We are delighted to announce Benjamin Gucciardi as the winner of the 2020-2021 James Dickey Prize for Poetry. His work will be published in the Vol. 21, no. 2 issue of Five Points, and he will receive $1000.

Benjamin Gucciardi’s first book, West Portal, (University of Utah Press, 2021), was selected by Gabrielle Calvocoressi for the Agha Shahid Ali Prize in Poetry. He is also the author of the chapbooks Timeless Tips for Simple Sabotage (Quarterly West, 2021), winner of the 2020 Quarterly West Chapbook contest, and I Ask My Sister’s Ghost (DIAGRAM/New Michigan Press, 2020). His poems have appeared in outlets such as AGNI, Alaska Quarterly Review, Best New Poets, Harvard Review, Orion Magazine, and Poetry Daily. In addition to writing, he works with newcomer youth in Oakland, California.