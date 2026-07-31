Home » Blog » Summer’s End Is Around the Bend, but There’s Still Time for Summer Reading!

Summer’s End Is Around the Bend, but There’s Still Time for Summer Reading!

Is your subscription up for renewal? Are you ready to start a subscription and get your hands on a year of fresh writing from your favorite and soon-to-be favorite writers?

Renew or start a two-issue subscription and receive the Five Points canvas tote as a thank-you for your support.

Your subscription ensures you’ll keep receiving the latest work from both celebrated and emerging writers, while also helping us pay the authors we feature. Use code SUMMER26 when you renew by August 31 to claim your tote and guarantee uninterrupted delivery.