Five Points Went Digital

Five Points is now available digitally through Zinio, so you can read the journal wherever you go! Whether you prefer reading on your tablet, phone, or computer, you can enjoy the same award-winning fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, and visual art in a convenient digital edition.

Our current issue, 25.1, is the first issue available digitally. All future issues will also be released on Zinio. A single-issue digital copy is priced at $10 and a 2-issue digital subscription is priced at $20.

Whether you’re a longtime subscriber or discovering Five Points for the first time, we hope you’ll enjoy this new way to experience the journal. We look forward to bringing future issues to you in both print and digital formats!

Get your digital copy today!