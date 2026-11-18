Reading Lord of the Rings in 2026

I don’t normally like audiobooks, but last summer, I started listening to the Andy Serkis narration of The Lord of the Rings. Initially, I started with the films, which came out of a sudden need to catch up on every movie that people can’t believe I’ve never seen while simultaneously trying to finish crocheting a blanket for a friend. Over the course of a week, I managed to watch nine Star Wars movies (the original trilogy, the prequels, and the sequel trilogy that we don’t talk about) and the director’s cut of LOTR. At the end, my eyes wouldn’t focus, my right wrist still isn’t quite the same, the blanket was done, and I wondered what had taken me so long.

I grew up on a steady diet of children’s fantasy novels, starting with Harry Potter, but quickly adopting writers like Rick Riordan, Ursula K. Le Guin, Philip Pullman, and Madeline L’Engle into my list of favorites. But I never touched J.R.R. Tolkien. I recall being suspicious of how intensely my conservative Christian homeschool group idolized his work and mentally put Lord of the Rings in the “No” pile. And then as I became more serious about writing, I put fantasy to the whole as a side for a while to focus on the more “respectable” literary fiction I wanted to imitate. And then the election again in 2024, and then a new Hunger Games novel just a few months later, and I realized that the same things that gave me comfort the first time when I was fourteen could give me new wisdom a decade later. I’m reminded of C.S. Lewis writing in the dedication of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe to his niece: “I wrote this story for you, but when I began it I had not realized that girls grow quicker than books. As a result you are already too old for fairy tales, and by the time it is printed and bound you will be older still. But some day you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.” I also had struck up a friendship with a coworker of mine based on our shared love of scary movies, and when I told him that I’d finally sat down and watched all twelve hours of the uncut trilogy, he told me I needed to read the books. There’s so much more there, and the movies really soften the tragedy of the end, he’d told me. Plus, if I read them, I could borrow his copy of The Silmarillion. So as I moved apartments for what felt like the hundredth time, I checked out the audiobook of The Fellowship of the Ring and listened while I hauled boxes across town.

Part of why I don’t like audiobooks is how slowly I’m forced to read. In print, I can tear through books; I once read all seven Harry Potter novels in twenty-four hours, though I will admit that I had read them several times before, and my encyclopedic knowledge of those books definitely helped me read faster. But as I made my way through the twenty-two-hour-long audiobook, I found that I enjoyed being forced to slow down. Lord of the Rings resists being consumed quickly. Even the movies, which I finished in half the time it took to read the first book, took twelve hours. And as I’m writing now, I actually still haven’t finished all of the books, but I haven’t stopped listening to them. I like to listen while I’m in transit somehow, usually while walking to fully immerse myself in the experience, but also in the car or on the train. These aren’t books I want to whip through. It’s hard not to read Lord of the Rings and insert myself into them, in a way. Graduate school is a long, hard trek, and right now, my classmates and I have dwindling hope in what’s on the other side.

This was also the year I started teaching, and though it was something I had dreamed of for years, all I felt when I unlocked my classroom for the first time was dread. I thought of Frodo in the first book, saying, “I wish it need not have happened in my time.” There are so many things that I wish need not have happened in my time, like climate change, the rise of artificial intelligence, the current political attacks on higher education, and more. I had so many fears––students bigger and taller than me who thus wouldn’t perceive me as someone worth listening to. Rampant AI use. A complete lack of interest in the class. Chronic absenteeism and late work. Most of those fears were never realized. I got lucky with a sweet, smart group of kids. Yes, they are often late. Yes, I often send emails asking where the heck the essay is. They’re not huge English fans, but they have been tremendously generous in playing along. I adored them the moment I saw them. I feel a huge and terrifying responsibility. And Gandalf’s response to Frodo has been in the back of my mind all semester: “So do I, and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

I said that I had resisted reading Lord of the Rings because of politics, and as an adult, I notice flaws in the series that I wouldn’t have as a child. There are almost no women. The race system reads uncomfortably for a modern audience, though Tolkien expressed anti-racist sentiments in his personal letters. But what I have found as I read the books, and what I think is important, is how they caution us against controlling or dominating others, and they remind us that even good people can be corrupted. In his New York Times opinion piece, Jamelle Bouie writes, “The ring, in The Lord of the Rings represents power in all of its terrible glory. And Tolkien’s message is clear: The will to power — the desire for power — is as dangerous and corrupting as power itself.” Tolkien served in World War I and was at work on the series during the rise of Hitler and World War II. He saw firsthand the consequences of fascism. It’s hard not to see certain political figures in the consuming darkness of Sauron. “In one of the great ironies of our international moment, it appears that many of the people who’ve read The Lord of the Rings the most understand it the least. They perceive an emergency — a world in crisis — and grasp for the ring” says David French in another New York Times piece.

Since I have seen the movies, I’m working my way through the books with an idea of the end, although my coworker warns me that the ending of the books is far darker than the movies. Though Frodo destroys the ring, he lives with the consequences for the rest of his life. He is never the same. I hope for a better ending and wonder if that’s even possible. But listening to the books does bring me comfort, in part because of Andy Serkis’ phenomenal narration. I listen to him on the train, and I remember that another important part of the books is that we aren’t alone. I see Samwise in my best friends, Gandalf in my professors, the fellowship in my classmates, Frodo in us all. Gandalf is right–we don’t decide what times we live in, but we decide what we do with what we have. So I write, and I teach. I choose to believe in my future and my students’ futures and to do the best I can.

*Featured picture shows the walking route where I listened to the books